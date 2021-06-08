Nigeria Twitter suspension in national interest, says finance minister

-
ALSO READ
Snapchat's TikTok clone 'Spotlight' launched in India
ByteDance shelves Oracle-TikTok deal for US operations: Report
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
MeitY objects to Twitter tagging tweet content as 'manipulated media'
Twitter lays out transition plan of White House accounts at inauguration
-
Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday the country's decision to suspend Twitter is in the interest of national security and peace.
Onyeama made the announcement here on Monday in a closed-door meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland and the European Union, reports Xinhua news agency.
He told reporters that President Muhammadu Buhari is keen on ensuring the peace and security of Nigerians and Nigeria, and that the government advocates responsible use of social media platforms that would not destabilise the country's peace and unity.
"Unfortunately, the bad that social media is often used to commit have very dire consequences on human lives and in our case also threatening the unity of the country," the Minister added.
The Nigerian government on June 4 said it was indefinitely suspending Twitter's operations in the country, two days after the social media network removed a post from President Buhari where made a reference to the country's 30-month civil war in 1967-1970, warning "those who wanted the government to fail" to desist from fomenting trouble.
"Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigeria civil war. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand," he said in the tweet which was deleted on June 2.
Twitter said it had deleted the Buhari tweet because it violated the site's rules against abusive behaviour.
The US technology giant also suspended his account for 12 hours.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU