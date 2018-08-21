Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch today: Watch livestream, know specs, features

The Nokia 6.1 Plus would feature midrange specifications and features. The phone would sport a 5.8-inch fullHD+ notch-based screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch area in the Nokia 6.1 Plus accommodates the front camera, earpiece and sensors. The phone would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64GB of internal storage, respectively. The dual-SIM phone would also get a microSD card slot for memory expansion, up to 256GB.