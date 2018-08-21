Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch today: Watch livestream, know specs, features

Nokia 6.1 Plus launch and expected price
Nokia, a Finnish mobile phone brand owned by HMD Global, is launching in India today i.e. August 21 its first notch screen-based smartphone – the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The smartphone is an international variant of the Nokia X6, which is available only in China. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone is expected to be launched at a price under Rs 18,000.
Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications
The Nokia 6.1 Plus would feature midrange specifications and features. The phone would sport a 5.8-inch fullHD+ notch-based screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch area in the Nokia 6.1 Plus accommodates the front camera, earpiece and sensors. The phone would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64GB of internal storage, respectively. The dual-SIM phone would also get a microSD card slot for memory expansion, up to 256GB.
Nokia 6.1 Plus camera
In terms of imaging, the Nokia 6.1 Plus would sport a dual camera set-up on the back. The rear camera module would sport a 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.0 aperture mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture and 1.2-micron pixel size. On the front, there would be a 16MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture. Both the rear and front cameras in the Nokia 6.1 Plus would boast artificial intelligence-capabilities for enhanced camera output, scene selection and HDR mode.
Nokia 6.1 Plus features
Being and Android One smartphone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus would boot Android Oreo out of the box. It would also be upgraded to Android Pie in future. The phone would be powered by a 3,060 mAh battery, which would take charge from USB type-C port. The phone would also support Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which assures 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes.
Nokia 6.1 Plus event livestream
The Nokia 6.1 Plus is scheduled at 12 PM and the company is expected to livestream it on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Currently, the livestream post is available only at company’s Facebook page.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU