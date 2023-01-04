JUST IN
CES 2023: Jabra unveils Elite 5, Evolve2, Enhance Plus wireless earbuds
Business Standard

Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EV platforms at CES 2023

Under the agreement, Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on Nvidia DRIVE Orin for the global automotive market

Topics
Nvidia | Foxconn | Electric Vehicles

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

Nvidia
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Chip-maker Nvidia and technology manufacturer Foxconn have announced a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023.

Under the agreement, Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on Nvidia DRIVE Orin for the global automotive market.

Foxconn-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) will feature DRIVE Orin ECUs and DRIVE Hyperion sensors for highly automated driving capabilities.

"This strategic cooperation with Nvidia strengthens the intelligent driving solutions Foxconn will be able to provide. Together, we are enabling the industry to build energy-efficient, automated vehicles," Eric Yeh, senior director of the Software Development Center at Foxconn, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nvidia also unveiled GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, powered by its ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, which delivers the company's largest-ever generational leap in performance and power efficiency, and are up to three times more power efficient than the previous generation.

Moreover, at CES 2023, the chip-maker announced an upgrade to its cloud gaming service GeForce Now with RTX 4080-class graphics processing units, which will improve performance for premium users.

Powered by the Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture, upgraded GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPODs will deliver over 64 teraflops of graphics horsepower to an individual user, which is more than 5x that of an Xbox Series X and nearly 1.75x over the previous-generation SuperPODs, said the company.

The company also announced that the high-performance GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will be coming to cars.

Hyundai Motor Group with the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), and Swedish premium electric vehicle and lifestyle brand Polestar, will be the first working with Nvidia to deliver GeForce NOW in their vehicles.

"Accelerated computing, AI and connectivity are delivering new levels of automation, safety, convenience and enjoyment to the car," Ali Kani, vice president of automotive at Nvidia, said in a statement.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Nvidia

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 14:57 IST

