JUST IN
Android 14 will make devices stay connected to web even as they age
Weak demand led to 8% decline in 'Make in India' smartphone shipments
India makes USB Type-C charging must for device makers from March 2025
WhatsApp to end support for bunch of old Samsung phones, says report
Reliance Jio partners with Xiaomi to offer users 'True 5G' experience
Samsung Internet gets new search, privacy features on Android beta
Power ministry, DRDO signs MoU for early warning system for hydro projects
Users complain about Google Pixel 7 series' rear camera glass cracking
Apple, Samsung lead sustainability but e-waste still major concern
Saregama Carvaan Mini+ review: Novel portable wireless speaker on budget
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Weak demand led to 8% decline in 'Make in India' smartphone shipments
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Android 14 will make devices stay connected to web even as they age

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Android 14 that will allow Android devices to stay connected to the internet even after they get very old

Topics
Google | Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Android 14 that will allow Android devices to stay connected to the internet even after they get very old.

According to SamMobile, it will allow devices to update their root certificates, or digital certificate that belongs to the issuing authority, on the fly, as root certificates on Android devices can currently only be updated via system updates.

With the new feature, users will be able to update root certificates on their devices through Google Play Services.

This feature will make sure that the Android device can stay connected to the internet even if they age and do not receive system updates from the device manufacturer anymore, according to the report.

When a user visits a website using an Android device, the webpage establishes a secure connection with their device using root certificates.

These root certificates have an expiry date, and when this happens, the website cannot establish a secure connection with the Android smartphone or tablet, which means the website won't open on their device, the report added.

On Android devices, root certificates can only be updated through system updates from the device manufacturer.

As a result, as the device ages, it may no longer receive system updates. In that case, a root certificate on that device may expire, preventing it from loading websites, said the report.

Meanwhile, Google is likely to start rolling out Android 14 Beta for its Pixel devices in April 2023, as the quarterly platform release (QPR1) beta for Android 13 starts next month.

Google originally stated the Android 13 QPR betas would run until June 2023.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 18:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU