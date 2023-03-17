OpenAI announces its subscription service 'ChatGPT Plus' in India

Microsoft-owned OpenAI on Friday announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in .

"Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in . Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today," OpenAI said in a tweet.

GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI earlier this week, comes featured in ChatGPT Plus.

"We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning," the company said in a blogpost.

Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4.

ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.

A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

However, OpenAI's website still offers a free version of ChatGPT, but with some limitations.

If users do not want to pay for access, they can still enjoy the ChatGPT experience by searching for it on Bing.

