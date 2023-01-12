JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple may release first touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro in 2025: Report

The first MacBook Pro with a touchscreen is likely to feature a traditional laptop design with a trackpad and a keyboard

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple MacBook Pro | Laptops

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on adding touchscreens to Macs, and is expected to release its first touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro in 2025.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant's engineers are "actively engaged in the project," indicating that the company is "seriously considering" producing touchscreen Macs, reports MacRumors.

The first MacBook Pro with a touchscreen is likely to feature a traditional laptop design with a trackpad and a keyboard.

However, the display is expected to gain support for touch input like an iPhone or iPad.

It is likely to use macOS, as the iPhone maker is not actively working to merge iPadOS and macOS.

If Apple goes ahead with these plans, it would represent a major philosophical change for the company as it has always dismissed the concept of a touchscreen Mac, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the tech giant might launch its new MacBook with an OLED display before the end of next year.

According to Kuo, the iPhone maker was planning to release a laptop with an OLED screen as "OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding."

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 09:56 IST

