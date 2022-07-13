PUBG Mobile set for its first virtual concert with K-pop band Blackpink

-
ALSO READ
PUBG addict kills self on being denied mobile phone on birthday in Jaipur
PUBG game developer Krafton sues Apple, Google & Garena for copying
PUBG owner Tencent plans to take US-listed streaming firm DouYu private
We did not give any recognition to PUBG in India: IOA chief Narinder Batra
Andhra teen kills self after friends mock him over defeat in PUBG
-
PUBG Mobile said on Tuesday that it is set to host first-ever virtual concert this month that will feature K-pop girl group Blackpink.
The virtual concert has been timed to coincide with Blackpink's much-anticipated return to music next month. The group's last album came out in 2020.
"BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' Coming soon! North & South America: 22nd-23rd and 29th-30th July; Rest of the World: 23rd-24th and 30th-31st July," tweeted PUBG Mobile
PUBG rival Fortnite has hosted various concerts by the likes of Travis Scott and Ariana Grande in the past but this is the first time for the Tencent-backed popular game.
The virtual concert will feature "a Special Track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration".
"Download the game & join us on July 15th to receive a free in-game concert ticket. On the 16th, download the concert resource pack! Stay tuned for more info," PUBG Mobile said in another tweet.
In April, PUBG Mobile was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide with approximately $218 million in gross revenue, according to Sensor Tower.
In Q1 2022, PUBG Mobile generated $643 million in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Top K-pop girl group Blackpink will make a long-awaited comeback in August.
The quartet will hold the largest-ever world tour by a K-pop girl group by the year's end to meet its international fans.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU