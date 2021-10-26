OPPO planning to launch foldable smartphone in Nov: Report

-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone phone in November.
The upcoming OPPO Fold is expected to feature an inward folding design like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Huawei Mate X2, reports GizmoChina.
The device is said to come with an 8-inch LTPO OLED panel that offers a 120W refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.
As per report, the device is expected to come preinstalled with ColorOS 12, but it is unclear whether it will feature the latest Android 12 or last year's Android 11.
Earlier, OPPO patented a new technology that could be used in its future wearable devices. The new technology has a patent number of CN110298944B and describes a "Venous Unlocking Method and Vein Unlocking Device".
In other words, a biometric system similar to facial recognition or fingerprint scanning but one that maps the veins on the users' hands. Notably, this technology also bears a close resemblance to the Hand ID system from LG, which mapped the thickness and characteristics of a user's veins for unlocking.
