OPPO planning to launch foldable smartphone in Nov: Report

Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone phone in November.

The upcoming Fold is expected to feature an inward folding design like the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Huawei Mate X2, reports GizmoChina.

The device is said to come with an 8-inch LTPO OLED panel that offers a 120W refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

As per report, the device is expected to come preinstalled with ColorOS 12, but it is unclear whether it will feature the latest Android 12 or last year's Android 11.

Earlier, patented a new technology that could be used in its future wearable devices. The new technology has a patent number of CN110298944B and describes a "Venous Unlocking Method and Vein Unlocking Device".

In other words, a biometric system similar to facial recognition or fingerprint scanning but one that maps the veins on the users' hands. Notably, this technology also bears a close resemblance to the Hand ID system from LG, which mapped the thickness and characteristics of a user's veins for unlocking.

--IANS

wh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)