POCO sells over 1.5 lakh units of M3 smartphones during its first sale

Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Wednesday announced it has sold more than 1.5 lakh units of M3 smartphone during its first sale.
The device received a phenomenal response with over 30 lakh consumers having expressed interest in purchasing POCO M3 in the first sale on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.
Poco M3 features 6.53 FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.
The smartphone is equipped with 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera embedded with AI face unlock and AI beauty mode.
The device features a 6,000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and sports Adreno 610 GPU for smooth gaming and video experience.
The smartphone comes in two storage variants -- 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB -- priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours -- power black, cool blue and Poco yellow.
Poco M3 will go on its next sale on Flipkart on February 16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
