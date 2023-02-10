JUST IN
Sony WH-1000XM5 review: Familiar package lifted by evolved sound experience
Business Standard

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition phone launched in India: Details here

Priced at Rs 20,999, the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone will be available for purchase on Realme India website, Flipkart and select offline stores from February 14

Topics
Realme India | Realme | smartphones

BS Web Team 

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Friday launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone. Priced at Rs 20,999, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Realme India website, Flipkart and select offline stores from February 14. The customised smartphone features Coca-Cola’s classic design elements with Red & Black accents and comes with 'Coca-Cola' branding on the frame. On the back cover, the phone features 70/30 asymmetrical design highlighting the Coca-Cola logo with three points of black and seven points of red, making the classic logo instantly recognisable. Below are the details:

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, this smartphone sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Camera features include street photography mode 3.0, 80s cola filters, super group portrait and one take.

From the lock screen to the dynamic charging effect, the smartphone is customised with Coke red and Coca-Cola’s bubble element. Even, the app icons are based on Coke red and the real image of the real goods. Besides, the phone features Coca-Cola ringtone and the sound of fizzing liquid bubbles.

It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition comes in 8GB + 128GB storage configurations. Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 33W fast wired charging. It has a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. Other features include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers.

Read our full coverage on Realme India

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:16 IST

