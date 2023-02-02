JUST IN
Business Standard

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone to launch on February 10

Designed by Realme in partnership with beverage maker Coca-Cola, the special edition smartphone will come with 'Coca-Cola' branding on the frame, according to the teaser released by the company

Topics
Realme India | Realme | Coca-Cola

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone on February 10. The smartphone will come with 'Coca-Cola' branding on the frame, according to the teaser released by the company. However, the design and customised Coca-Cola features related to the smartphones are not revealed as yet by the company. The Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone was recently launched in India at Rs 18,999 onwards. Below are the details:

Realme 10 Pro 5G: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 100-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0. The Realme 10 Pro comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configurations.

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 33W fast wired charging. It has a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. Other features include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 13:27 IST

