Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 India launch at 12:30 pm: Livestream, expected specs

Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch in India its 7 series on Thursday. Successor to the 6 series, the Realme 7 series will include the Realme 7 Pro and its vanilla edition, the Realme 7. The company is hosting a virtual launch event, which will livestream on company’s YouTube channel at 12:30 pm. The announcements made at the event will also be available on company’s social media channels, including Twitter and Facebook.

The Realme 7 series will bring company’s fast charging tech ‘65W SuperDart’ and second-generation 64-megapixel based quad rear cameras, according to Realme.

“The launch of realme 7 series marks a special occasion for us as with this new series, we are bringing the best-in-class technology of 65W SuperDart charging, 2nd Gen 64MP Quad Camera and much more to you. We believe that the realme 7 series will push the boundaries and eagerly await to share the same with you,” said Realme in a statement.

While other features and specifications are unknown, the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are expected to bring several improvements over the predecessors. According to recent leaks, the Realme 7 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS screen of fullHD+ resolution. It will be a screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The Realme 7 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to sport a 60Hz refresh rate screen. However, the screen would be an AMOLED one stretching 6.4-inch in size. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Both the will boast a quad-camera setup, which would include a second-generation 64MP primary sensor (Sony IMX 682), an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phones would sport a 16MP sensor for selfies, face unlock and video calling purpose.

The Realme 7 Pro and the Realme 7 are reported to feature a 4,500 mAh battery and a 5,000 mAh battery, respectively. Both the would support fast charging and Realme has already confirmed that one of the phone will support the 65W SuperDart charging.