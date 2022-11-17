realme to set a benchmark in tech industry with new care service system

Customer satisfaction is the key driver for a successful business. How can you make your consumer happy? Naturally, you have to deliver a product that lives up to or surpasses their expectations. But is that all?

It's one thing to make an excellent product. After you have sold the products, it is essential to help your customers in any way you can and effectively handle the customer's queries and concerns. Customer satisfaction and retention are greatly influenced by after-sales services. being a consumer-centric brand takes its customer's experience seriously and has built a robust chain of the after-sales service centre.

In October this year, launched Care service system for seamless and simplified end-to-end customer support for its users. The launch ushers in the brand's second phase of growth with a stronger emphasis on exceeding expectations for the customer experience.

realme has always been dedicated to providing high-quality services that will enhance the experience and with realme Care, it improved its system, which underlines the strong commitment of realme toward its users. With the assistance of digital technology, realme will ensure to provide a comprehensive service with "service quality" as the cornerstone and "consistency, convenience, and care" as the key values.

Users can now enjoy an added experience with a more intelligent, efficient, convenient, and personalized service system owing to 4D upgrades of double centres, double lines, double guarantee, and a digital platform.

Double centre, a part of 4D upgrades signifies speedier and more skilled maintenance and will be made possible by double centres that include a technical support centre and a service centre. Double Lines are cutting-edge offline and online services that will improve the user experience even further. Customers can now contact realme customer service between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. via social media, email, voice, WhatsApp, and web chat.

A total of nine regional languages are now supported by the voice service, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi and Hindi. With the introduction of realme Care+, Double Guarantee promises uniformity and customization of user services.

Digital customer service platforms increase service efficiency with intelligent and integrated customer service, system SMS notification and live tracking for service process, and multiple self-service options like spare parts prices, software upgrades, knowledge base, pick-up service/TV on-door service, and warranty status checking.

In addition to the realme care service system, it has unveiled realme Care+, which is priced affordably starting at Rs 489. With the Privileged plan, customers can choose from various packages that include extended 1-year warranties, 1-year screen protection, and 1-year accidental and liquid protection.

Subscribers of realme Care+ will have access to the company's trusted specialists, a simple claim process, and an authorized service centre that uses authentic device parts. realme Care+ is accessible to both current users and new users through offline and online channels, including realme.com.

Owing to the strong service centre network, realme's 70 million+ consumers in the country can now easily reach customer support through 1000+ service centres nationwide as well as online and offline touchpoints including social media and WhatsApp.

With this new service system, realme has achieved more than 95 per cent 24H installation rate for realme Smart TV's and 97 per cent NPS (Net Promoter Score) for the last 7 consecutive weeks. The brand has also been awarded "The Performer of Week" by Flipkart for its excellent service during Big Billion Days this year.

