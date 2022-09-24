JUST IN
DynamicSpot app brings Apple's Dynamic Island-like interface on Android
Business Standard

Ear tips in new AirPods Pro incompatible with older model: Apple

Apple has explained that new silicone ear tips with the second-generation AirPods Pro are not compatible with the older generation of AirPods Pro.

Topics
Apple  | Apple AirPods

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apple has explained that new silicone ear tips with the second-generation AirPods Pro are not compatible with the older generation of AirPods Pro.

In a support document, the tech giant said the original AirPods Pro ear tips have "noticeably denser mesh" in comparison with the second-generation ear tips.

"Ear tips have been designed specifically for their AirPods Pro generation, to deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience," said the company.

As a result, "use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro".

The company explained the reason for this, saying that AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips.

However, using older ear tips won't affect the sound or noise-cancellation quality on new AirPods.

The problem users will face is the proper fit in the ear with old tips owing to dense mesh.

With the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro, available in India for Rs 26,900, provides an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.

This time, a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can experience the magic of AirPods Pro.

With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies.

With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments.

AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 12:53 IST

