Remastered version Halo: Reach released for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One

Halo:reach (Rs 349) Nine years after Halo: Reach was released solely for Xbox 360, the remastered version of the popular first-person shooter has now been released as the first — and for now the only — title of Halo: The Master Chief Collection for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One. Halo: Reach is the 2010 prequel to the Halo series.

The events take place in the year 2552, when humanity is in a war against an alliance of aliens called the Covenant. A small group of super-soldiers, the Noble Team, is sent to a planet, Reach (colonised by humans), after communication relay from ...