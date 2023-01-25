JUST IN
Govt expects 5-7 countries to sign up for India's tech stack by March
Apple updating ad, search features to separate OS from Google: Report
Lava announces Republic Day offers with 26% discount on all smartphones
BharOS: Know about indigenous OS successfully tested by union ministers
InMobi group's Nostra expects 3-fold rise in user base to 200 mn by 2024
Russia aims to deploy over 1,000 satellites in orbit by 2030: Roscosmos
Union ministers test 'BharOS' operating system developed by IIT-Madras
Microsoft Edge may soon allow users to split two tabs in single window
Android 14 to block outdated apps to help reduce malware attack: Report
Facing user complaints, DoT considers launching 5G service quality test
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Govt expects 5-7 countries to sign up for India's tech stack by March
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political campaign groups

Google plans to discontinue a pilot programme that let some political campaign emails bypass spam filters in Gmail at the end of this month, the media reported

Topics
Google India | Political parties | spams

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political campaign groups
Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political campaign groups

Google plans to discontinue a pilot programme that let some political campaign emails bypass spam filters in Gmail at the end of this month, the media reported.

In September last year, the tech giant launched the programme in response to Republican (a US political committee) accusations that its algorithms disproportionately flag conservative fundraising emails as spam, reports The Verge.

"We will keep investing in spam-filtering technologies that protect people from unwanted messages while still allowing senders to reach the inboxes of users who want to see those messages," Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson, was quoted as saying.

With this programme, candidates, political party committees, and leadership political action committees are exempt from Google's spam detection systems, said the report.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and eight states have sued Google over its alleged monopoly over digital advertising technology products.

Filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the complaint alleged that Google monopolises key digital advertising technologies, collectively referred to as the "ad tech stack", that website publishers depend on to sell ads and that advertisers rely on to buy ads and reach potential customers.

Website publishers use ad tech tools to generate advertising revenue that supports the creation and maintenance of a vibrant open web, providing the public with unprecedented access to ideas, artistic expression, information, goods and services.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google India

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU