Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political campaign groups

-
ALSO READ
Google pilot to keep political campaign emails out of Gmail spam launched
Google rolls out Gmail redesign to make iPhone, iPad settings simpler
Google Voice adds 'suspected spam caller' to warn users about spam calls
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
Google gets poll panel nod to keep politician emails out of spam in US
-
Google plans to discontinue a pilot programme that let some political campaign emails bypass spam filters in Gmail at the end of this month, the media reported.
In September last year, the tech giant launched the programme in response to Republican (a US political committee) accusations that its algorithms disproportionately flag conservative fundraising emails as spam, reports The Verge.
"We will keep investing in spam-filtering technologies that protect people from unwanted messages while still allowing senders to reach the inboxes of users who want to see those messages," Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson, was quoted as saying.
With this programme, candidates, political party committees, and leadership political action committees are exempt from Google's spam detection systems, said the report.
Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and eight states have sued Google over its alleged monopoly over digital advertising technology products.
Filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the complaint alleged that Google monopolises key digital advertising technologies, collectively referred to as the "ad tech stack", that website publishers depend on to sell ads and that advertisers rely on to buy ads and reach potential customers.
Website publishers use ad tech tools to generate advertising revenue that supports the creation and maintenance of a vibrant open web, providing the public with unprecedented access to ideas, artistic expression, information, goods and services.
--IANS
shs/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU