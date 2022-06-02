Samsung again collaborates with Google on 2nd Gen Tensor SoC: Report

-
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly once again working with tech giant Google to create the next 2nd Generation Tensor SoC that will be underpinned in the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Samsung is collaborating with Google to create the Tensor 2 SoC and the South Korean tech giant will begin mass-producing Google's second-generation Tensor chipset on the 4nm process from June, citing Naver News, GizmoChina reported.
The Tensor 2 chip will power the Pixel 7 series which is expected to be released in October.
It is to be noted that Samsung Electronics also manufactured the first-generation tensor chip used in the Pixel 6 series. It will also power the Pixel 6a, which will launch in July.
The previous Tensor chip was made using a 5nm process, however, the second-generation tensor is said to be made using Samsung's 4nm approach.
The report also mentions that the chip will be manufactured using panel-level packaging (PLP) technology.
"PLP is a packaging technique in which chips cut from a wafer are placed on a rectangular panel. It is possible to minimise the discarded edges, thereby reducing cost and improving productivity," as per the report.
Samsung has already supplied Google with DRAM and NAND flash components, as well as the chipsets used in Waymo's autonomous vehicles.
The company is also said to be in talks with Google to create chips for additional purposes, such as Google's server processors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
