Business Standard

Samsung announces global availability of Galaxy S23 smartphones

Samsung Electronics on Friday announced the global availability of its industry-leading Galaxy S23 Series smartphones following impressive pre-order results

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy smartphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Electronics on Friday announced the global availability of its industry-leading Galaxy S23 Series smartphones following impressive pre-order results.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 will be widely available through carriers and retailers and on Samsung's official website in four nature-inspired matte hues -- Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

Moreover, the company said that this year, the pre-order results were even higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series, with 60 per cent of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

"This year's pre-order numbers echo our customers' strong trust in our brand and demonstrate how our commitment to ground-breaking innovation and sustainability continues to resonate with consumers," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, was quoted as saying.

The Galaxy S23 series features epic cameras that give users more freedom to explore their creativity, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and a striking design that advances the company's sustainability commitments with more components made using recycled materials, the company mentioned.

Further, the tech giant stated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series also unlocks the next level of mobile security with Samsung Message Guard.

This powerful sandboxing tool preemptively protects against zero-click exploit attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 13:55 IST

