Samsung delays launch of Galaxy S23 smartphone series to Feb 2023

has reportedly delayed the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, to mid-to-late February next year.

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant has not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones, reports Gizmochina.

The price structure is crucial for smartphones to be successful in the market, especially the premium ones like the Galaxy S23 series.

It seems like the company needs more time to analyse the market correctly in terms of competition, economy, supply and demand, and some other factors to come up with perfect pricing.

The tech giant still has not confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones, which will comprise three models --Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

Last month, Samsung's executive had revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for the first week of February.

Although the executive did not specify the city or the precise launch date, the event is expected to take place in San Francisco.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)