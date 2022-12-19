JUST IN
India jumps forty spots to 71st in mean mobile download speed: Report
Samsung launches Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e budget smartphones: Price, specs
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers on phones
Apple reportedly working on new external monitors with in-house chip
Year in review: From Pixel 7 to iPhone 14 Pro, best camera phones of 2022
Sony-owned Guerrilla confirms new multiplayer Horizon game on Twitter
Twitter now supports themed icons in latest Android 13 update: Report
Apple's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 Ultra may launch at $ 1,299
Samsung re-releases its internet web browser for Wear OS smartwatches
Chennai-based MSME plays crucial role in Arab world's first lunar rover
You are here: Home » Technology » News
India jumps forty spots to 71st in mean mobile download speed: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro models, iMac in 2023 with M3 chip

The laptops were expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced internal delays

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple MacBook Pro | Apple MacBook Air

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple will reportedly launch its new MacBook Pro models and the latest iMac next year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant plans to release its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options "early next year", reports MacRumors.

The laptops were expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced internal delays.

Beyond updated chip options and faster RAM, there are not any significant changes expected for the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were released in October last year, which feature a notch in the display, HDMI port, MagSafe charger and an SD card reader.

Gurman also said that the new iMac with an M3 chip will "probably launch at the end of 2023 at the earliest".

The company is also testing new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chip options, the report said.

Gurman also said that the iPhone maker is working on several new external monitors that will be outfitted with the company's in-house silicon chip.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU