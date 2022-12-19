JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple reportedly working on new external monitors with in-house chip

It however, remains unclear what other kinds of monitors the company has planned, besides the rumoured Pro Display XDR

Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | computers

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg

Apple is reportedly working on several new external monitors that will be outfitted with the tech giant's in-house silicon chip.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the lineup is expected to include an updated version of the company's computer monitor 'Pro Display XDR', which was released in 2019, reports The Verge.

Gurman said that the addition of the tech giant's own chips should help the displays "rely less on resources from the attached computer".

It however, remains unclear what other kinds of monitors the company has planned, besides the rumoured Pro Display XDR.

The iPhone maker's existing Pro Display XDR costs $4,999 and comes with a 32-inch 6K LCD panel capable of reaching 1,600 nits of brightness.

Apple was supposed to launch the Mac Pro by now to achieve its goal of upgrading all of its Macs to Apple silicon in the two years following the M1 chip's release.

However, Gurman claimed that feature modifications and a potential production relocation to Vietnam have slowed down the project's development.

In October, supply chain analyst Ross Young had said that Apple would release a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion in the first quarter of next year, which might indicate that Apple is working on an update to the 27-inch Studio Display.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 10:19 IST

