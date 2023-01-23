JUST IN
Samsung Display showcases new 360-degree folding phone hinge: Report
Samsung Galaxy Watch's new feature to allow users stream live video
Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in technology sector
The trouble with Android 'forks': Experts fear security, privacy breaches
Indian fintech start-up funding fell 47% in 2022, says Tracxn report
iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature ultra-thin curved bezels, says report
Digital trials drive new technologies in health care
Big-tech firms should share revenue with digital news publishers: I&B Secy
Apple ordered 4 sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro: Report
Samsung India eyes 75% sales from 5G smartphones this year: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in technology sector
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung Display showcases new 360-degree folding phone hinge: Report

This is not the first time that the company has shown off a 'Flex In & Out' prototype embracing the fold-in-all-directions design

Topics
Samsung | smartphone | Samsung foldable phone

ANI  Others 

Samsung
Samsung

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently showcased a new 360-degree prototype display, which carries the potential to send its folding phones in a new direction.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, at CES 2023, Samsung Display, the subsidiary that makes the company's screens, showed off the new prototype display and hinge.

The 'Flex In & Out' display can rotate 360 degrees, meaning it can be folded inward and outward, company spokesperson John Lucas told The Verge in an email.

Further, the display's different hinge design supposedly creates a significantly less visible crease. That's because the "water-drop hinge" could allow the display to form a looser shape, like a waterdrop, when folded inward. This subtler hinge would also put less stress on the display.

This is not the first time that the company has shown off a 'Flex In & Out' prototype embracing the fold-in-all-directions design.

As per The Verge, Tom's Guide reported that a 'Flex In & Out' display also made an appearance at South Korea's International Meeting for Information Displays (IMID) in 2021.

However, the approach was different, and the display folded like an 'S' with multiple segments. As of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which was released in August 2022, Samsung's Fold line is still using displays that only fold flat in one direction, reported The Verge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 08:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU