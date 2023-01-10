JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung Electronics plans to release human assistant robot 'EX1' in 2023

Samsung Electronics is planning to release a human assistant robot named 'EX1' this year.

Topics
robots | Samsung | Samsung Electronics

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

Samsung
The company already has a device named 'EX1' which is a decade-old digital camera, the report said

Samsung Electronics is planning to release a human assistant robot named 'EX1' this year.

The company said that it sees robots as "a new growth engine," reports SamMobile.

"We plan to release a human assistant robot called EX1 within this year," Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics, said at a press conference at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The company already has a device named 'EX1' which is a decade-old digital camera, the report said.

Meanwhile, in January 2021, the tech giant had introduced its innovations in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to robots at its press conference for the world's largest tech show.

At the online event, Samsung had unveiled its robots that were in development, including Samsung Bot Handy which can pick up objects after analysing their sizes, shapes and weights through advanced AI technology.

Moreover, the company introduced the upgraded version of its Samsung Bot Care, a robotic assistant that was unveiled at CES 2019.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 16:00 IST

