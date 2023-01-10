Samsung Electronics plans to release human assistant robot 'EX1' in 2023

Electronics is planning to release a human assistant robot named 'EX1' this year.

The company said that it sees as "a new growth engine," reports SamMobile.

"We plan to release a human assistant robot called EX1 within this year," Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Electronics, said at a press conference at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The company already has a device named 'EX1' which is a decade-old digital camera, the report said.

Meanwhile, in January 2021, the tech giant had introduced its innovations in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to at its press conference for the world's largest tech show.

At the online event, had unveiled its that were in development, including Samsung Bot Handy which can pick up objects after analysing their sizes, shapes and weights through advanced AI .

Moreover, the company introduced the upgraded version of its Samsung Bot Care, a robotic assistant that was unveiled at CES 2019.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)