Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro goes on sale in India

-
ALSO READ
Samsung to host Galaxy S21 India unpacked event alongside global on Jan 14
Samsung to unveil Galaxy S21 series at Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14
Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Buds Pro, SmartTag unveiled: Know India pricing
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: A premium Android smartphone like no other
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus may feature thin bezels around flat display
-
Samsung on Friday announced that the sale of its latest flagship -- Galaxy S21 Series and Galaxy Buds Pro has started in India.
Galaxy S21 Series and Galaxy Buds Pro will be available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and leading retail outlets starting today.
The base Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at a price of Rs 69,999. The Galaxy S21+ base model is priced at Rs 81,999 and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,05,999.
Potential customers can buy Galaxy Buds Pro for Rs 15,990 in India.
"Customers buying Galaxy S21 series will be eligible for exciting cashback offers, benefits and upgrade bonus. Customers will get cashback offer worth Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards," the company said in a statement.
As part of Samsung Upgrade Program, customers will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 6,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21, when they exchange their old smartphone.
Customers upgrading from Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy S10 Series and Galaxy Note 10 Series will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21.
In a special offer, customers purchasing Galaxy Buds Pro will get 10 per cent instant cashback on ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions.
--IANS
wh/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU