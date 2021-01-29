YouTube testing new feature to share short clips from videos, live streams

-
YouTube is rolling out a new feature that would allow users to capture and share moments from videos and live streams.
The clips can be anywhere between five and 60 seconds in length and will have a new URL associated with them.
"Clips on YouTube allows you to select a 5-60 second segment of a creator's content (video uploads and streams) that can be shared with others across platforms. If you're viewing content from one of the channels in this experiment, you will see a clip icon under the video that will allow you to select a portion of the video that you want to clip," the company said in a statement.
One can copy, embed, or send the clip via social media such as Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit. You can even email it and one can adjust the length of the clip within the set limits by dragging the slider.
YouTube says the clipped video will be played on the original video on loop. The feature is now available on desktop and Android and it will arrive on iOS soon.
The feature is currently in alpha testing and is available with only select creators and it is similar to the one available on Twitch.
--IANS
wh/pgh
