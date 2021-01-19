Vivo launches Y20G with Helio G80 Soc, 5000mAh Battery for Rs 14,990

-
-
Vivo on Tuesday expanded its Y-series line-up with the launch of the Vivo Y20G smartphone Priced at Rs 14,990 for a 6GB+128GB storage variant in India.
The device will be available in two attractive colours, obsidian black and purist blue, on the Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores.
"Like all Vivo devices, the Y20G follows Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India' and is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility," the company said in a statement.
The smartphone features the Helio G80 octa-core processor which makes the device stands out and give users a highly responsive gaming experience.
According to the company, the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) offers 98 per cent more power, higher image quality and stronger performance.
The processor also incorporates the HyperEngine Game Technology that speeds up game load time and provides a seamless gaming experience.
The device features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600X720) resolution.
For continuous movie streaming and intensive gaming, the Vivo Y20G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge technology.
The smartphone features an AI Triple camera-setup. The main 13MP camera, the 2MP Bokeh camera and the Super Macro camera.
The Vivo Y20G also offers an 8MP camera for a perfect selfie experience.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
