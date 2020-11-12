Samsung Galaxy devices now part of Android Enterprise Recommended Program

has added devices into its Android Enterprise Recommended programme.

The Android enterprise programme has become a critical tool for enterprise customers, helping them easily evaluate and approve devices that meet Google's requirements for hardware, software and updates.

"Samsung has been a key player in the mobile enterprise space for many years, and we're excited to have them on board as we make it easier for customers transitioning to a mobile workforce," said Bernie Hsu, Head of Android Enterprise Device Partnerships.

"We look forward to recommending smartphones and tablets to our enterprise customers to provide them with great devices for security, efficiency and productivity".

The Android Enterprise Recommended programme was launched in 2018 to help customers select, deploy and manage devices with more confidence.

Since the initial introduction with seven device manufacturers, the programme has more than 30 global partners, most recently adding devices from leading manufacturers such as Lenovo, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

According to senior research analyst Bryan Bassett with the IDC, 84 per cent of US IT decision makers are planning to invest more in mobility as a result of the current business climate.

"Android Enterprise Recommended helped SAP to easily find Android devices that meet our security, technology, total cost of ownership approach and provided a range of devices to meet our users' needs," said Christian Lohde, Enterprise IT Architecture Manager with SAP.

Android zero-touch enrollment is also available on all 9.0+ devices, said.

