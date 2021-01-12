Samsung launches updated programme to recycle old Galaxy devices

Electronics has unveiled an updated programme to recycle old mobile devices at home with (IoT) technology as part of the South Korean tech titan's vision for a sustainable future.

unveiled "Galaxy Upcycling at Home" programme at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 late on Monday.

"The new programme reimagines the lifecycle of an older Galaxy phone and offers consumers options on how they might be able to repurpose their device to create a variety of convenient IoT tools," the company said.

The latest programme is an update to its Galaxy Upcycling campaign that was recognised by the US Environmental Protection Agency as a solution for used mobile devices.

Under the new programme, said its old Galaxy smartphones can be reborn as smart monitoring devices that can detect baby's crying or check companion animal's moves and leverage IoT technologies to operate other functions at people's smart home.

In addition to the Galaxy device recycling scheme, Samsung announced that its eco-packaging would be used for QLED, UHD TV, monitor and audio products in 2021, reports Yonhap news agency.

The world's largest TV vendor said all of its 2021 QLED TVs will come with solar-powered remote controls to reduce battery waste.

Samsung also vowed to bolster technology education with programs including Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and Samsung Innovation Campus.

To enhance accessibility of its products and technology, the company highlighted its SeeColors application, which is designed to support people with colour vision deficiency to adjust settings on Samsung smart TVs, as well as the Sign Language Zoom feature on TVs.

"With a focus on the environment, people and society, we will continue to provide our consumers with responsible tools and technologies to address our challenges today and enable a better future for all," said Sandeep Rana, an environmental sustainability specialist at Samsung.

