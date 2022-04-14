Samsung likely to expand use of recycled parts to repair smartphones

-
With an aim to protect the environment, South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has reportedly come up with an idea to increase the use of recycled parts in repairing smartphones.
According to BusinessKorea, the company is considering introducing a manufacturer-certified recycled parts programme for mobile device repair in the first half of this year.
The company is also looking to reduce burdens on consumers and negative impacts on the environment by using recycled materials, the report said.
Samsung is planning to boost consumer confidence by ensuring the quality and performance of recycled parts at a level that can match that of new products.
It has been promoting the use of recycled materials since announcing the Galaxy Project for the Earth in August 2021.
Recycled plastic materials from used fishing nets went into some parts of the Galaxy S22 released in February and the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro series of notebooks released in April.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
