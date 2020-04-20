Samsung may launch affordable 5G smartphones in select countries this year

South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch affordable throughout the remaining year to recover from the losses caused due to Covid-19 pandemic.

has already unveiled in US its first two cheap affordable recently: the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 5G.

According to GizmoChina, the smartphone maker is expected to launch these models and other upcoming affordable 5G in across countries where 5G networks are available.

The Galaxy A51 5G will retail for $499.99 and the Galaxy A71 5G will cost $599.99 in US.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, they are expected to be priced around 500,000 Won ($411) and 700,000 Won ($575) respectively.

With this first generation of cheap affordable 5G smartphones by Samsung, the company has slashed the price of its 5G smartphones by 62 per cent within 11 months, the first 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G was priced at $1299.99.

Besides affordable 5G smartphones, Samsung is also reportedly working on the second-generation Galaxy Fold smartphone. Name the Galaxy Fold 2, the smartphone is expected to launch later this year and it may come in martian green and astro blue colours. The bendable screen smartphone is expected to ditch the S-Pen this time and have a bigger outer screen.

The company is reportedly planning to start manufacturing components in May, and is looking at starting mass-producing the device in June/July.

It is expected to hit the market in Q3 2020, and may be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in August.

It will be the company's third foldable Android handset and will come after the company announced the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Fold.





