Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped to come without S-Pen stylus: Details here

is expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 later this year and the device may come in martian green as well as astro blue colour variants, ditching the S-Pen this time.

The phone will have a slightly bigger screen but will keep the form factor of the original Galaxy Fold, reports GSMArena.

The company is reportedly planning to start manufacturing components in May, and is looking at starting mass-producing the device in June/July.

It is expected to hit the market in Q3 2020, and may be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in August.

Galaxy Fold 2 can offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Galaxy Fold.

The size of the foldable display of the second generation phone may be increased to 7.7-inch compared to Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inches.





The phone will be available in two models with a more affordable 256GB one and a slightly expensive 512 GB model.

The next Fold may also adopt the same camera array as the S20 Plus, which includes a 64MP telephoto camera and may get a punch-hole instead of a notch.

It will be the company's third foldable Android handset and will come after the company announced the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Fold.

With regard to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Samsung India on Tuesday committed Rs 20 crore towards combating the coronavirus. The company announced that it will donate Rs 15 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 5 crore to relief funds of state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it operates manufacturing units.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Samsung is already providing support to the local administration and community by equipping hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic along with infra-red thermometers, public addressal systems and air purifiers. Samsung is also providing food packets to local communities in Noida on a daily basis.



