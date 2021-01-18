Samsung's Jay Y Lee receives two-and-a-half year jail term in bribery case

-
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Seoul High Court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to a two-and-a-half year jail term, the court said on Monday.
Lee, 52, was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed in 2017, but the sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal. The Supreme Court then sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, which ruled on Monday.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
