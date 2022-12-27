JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones may get higher capacity batteries: Report

Rumours already suggest that Samsung has set the launch date to February 1, meaning there will be over a month for more details to surface

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | smartphones

ANI  Mobile 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

South Korean tech giant Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in the first few weeks of 2019, and as more rumours and claims surface, more information about the device is being revealed.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, Samsung-oriented leakster Ice Universe suggests that the batteries of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will have a slightly increased capacity from their predecessors.

However, they will not bring any changes to the charging speeds. GSM Arena has reported that promo images of the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra were also spotted in their respective hero colours, Pink and Green, respectively.

The 3,900 mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S23 is anticipated to support 25W fast charging, which is an improvement above the 3,700 mAh cell in the standard S22, reported GSM Arena.

The 4,700 mAh capacity of the Galaxy S23+ is further increased by 200 mAh with 45W fast charging. A 5,000 mAh battery and 45W rapid charging, which Samsung has been using in its Ultra handsets since early 2020, will be included in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Rumours already suggest that Samsung has set the launch date to February 1, meaning there will be over a month for more details to surface, as per GSM Arena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 15:26 IST

