JUST IN
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 6.2-inch outer screen
Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro may cost equal to MacBook Pro: Report
Google to now let beta users reorder devices in Home application
WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta
Samsung to launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag later this year: Report
Elon Musk mocks Meta as 'copy cat' for planning to launch Twitter-rival
WhatsApp says will leave UK market if forced to stop end-to-end protection
Meta-owned WhatsApp rolls out 21 new emojis to some Android beta testers
Microsoft adds 'Paste Text Only' keyboard shortcut to Word for Windows, Mac
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro goes on sale in India: Know price, offers, and specs
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google to now let beta users reorder devices in Home application
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 6.2-inch outer screen

The tech giant is expected to unveil the Z Fold 5 later this year alongside a new Flip device and Galaxy Watch, the report said

Topics
Technology | Samsung | Samsung Galaxy

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung
Samsung

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch external screen.

The information came from the tipster Ice Universe who claimed that the upcoming Z Fold 5 will retain the same 6.2-inch screen size on its outer display similar to its previous three generations, reports 9To5Google.

The tipster also claimed that the Z Fold 5 will have the same camera module as its predecessor.

The tech giant is expected to unveil the Z Fold 5 later this year alongside a new Flip device and Galaxy Watch, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Fold 5 will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

The Z Fold 5 will also likely feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company will not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming "Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Technology

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 15:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU