Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 6.2-inch outer screen

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may not feature Chinese foldable panels
Why Samsung enjoys a monopoly in the foldable mobile phone market in India
Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23: Report
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature new telephoto sensor
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, in-built S Pen slot
-
Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch external screen.
The information came from the tipster Ice Universe who claimed that the upcoming Z Fold 5 will retain the same 6.2-inch screen size on its outer display similar to its previous three generations, reports 9To5Google.
The tipster also claimed that the Z Fold 5 will have the same camera module as its predecessor.
The tech giant is expected to unveil the Z Fold 5 later this year alongside a new Flip device and Galaxy Watch, the report said.
Earlier, it was rumoured that the Fold 5 will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.
The Z Fold 5 will also likely feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.
Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company will not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming "Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.
--IANS
aj/uk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 15:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU