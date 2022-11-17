JUST IN
Karnataka may get India's first semiconductor fab facility: Report
Nothing Ear (stick) open sale begins today: Read review, watch unboxing
Focused on long-term goals amid market uncertainties, says Qualcomm
Microsoft adds 'Games for Work' to Teams for users to play together
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR platform to power headworn devices
Type-C charging port for all devices: Stakeholders agree to phased rollout
Nothing Ear (stick) review: Style and substance rolled into one device
Twitter starts working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages
As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route
National security, building cybersecurity products on our agenda: DSCI CEO
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Karnataka may get India's first semiconductor fab facility: Report
Wearable electronics could potentially detect emerging health problems
Business Standard

Apple, Major League Soccer to launch streaming service in February 2023

Starting from February 1, users can subscribe to the service on the Apple TV application for $14.99 per month or $99 per season

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple TV | Major League Soccer

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) have announced plans to launch a streaming service on February 1, 2023.

The 'MLS Season Pass' streaming service will feature "live MLS regular-season matches, entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts", Apple said in a blogpost.

The service will make MLS more accessible to a global audience in a more streamlined manner.

Starting from February 1, users can subscribe to the service on the Apple TV application for $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

Whereas, Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

All games will be accessible via the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles, as well as online at tv.apple.com.

"The launch of MLS Season Pass marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple," the tech giant said.

Additionally, St. Louis CITY SC, a 2023 expansion franchise, also unveiled the first look at the Apple TV sleeve patch as well as its jerseys for the club's inaugural season.

"We're counting down the days to February 2023 when fans everywhere can enjoy MLS Season Pass on billions of devices, all with no blackouts," said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Services, Apple.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 11:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU