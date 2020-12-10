Samsung unveils new 110-inch 4K TV with next-gen MicroLED picture quality

-
Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled a new Micro LED TV as the South Korean tech giant targets high-end consumers seeking a better home entertainment experience.
Samsung's 110-inch Micro LED TV will be priced at $156,400. Preorders for the latest luxury TV will begin later this month, with the official launch slated for the first quarter of 2021, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung said it aims to sell the new Micro LED TV in markets like the United States, the Middle East and some European countries but will expand its global availability.
"Samsung aims to create and lead this Micro LED TV market," said Chu Jong-suk, an executive vice president of Samsung's visual display business at an online event. "We believe we could achieve a meaningful number of sales for the product."
A Micro LED TV uses micrometer-sized LED chips as singular pixels that can also self-illuminate, providing better resolution and higher clarity. But unlike organic light-emitting diode displays, it uses inorganic material that minimises luminance decay concerns.
Samsung first launched its Micro LED display in 2018 under the brand named The Wall for commercial use, but it has been trying to deliver the product for home cinema use as well.
Unlike its B2B Micro LED product, Samsung said installation and calibration are streamlined since the new 110-inch Micro LED TV is prefabricated.
The world's largest TV maker added it has applied advanced surface mount technology for LED chips, along with a new production process derived from its semiconductor business to commercialize the new Micro LED TV and that it has secured solutions to make smaller Micro LED TVs.
Samsung said it is reviewing options of releasing Micro LED TVs with screen sizes ranging from 70 inches to 100 inches in the future.
Samsung said its 110-inch Micro LED TV used more than 8 million RGB LED chips in a 3.3-square-meter area, securing 4K resolution quality. The product is also equipped with a micro AI processor, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver better upscaling qualities.
Samsung said it will pursue various marketing to promote the new Micro LED TV to high-end consumers.
"We are not going to sell the product like normal LCD TVs," Chu said.
Asked about its expensive price, Samsung said it will go down "dramatically" if more brands participate in the Micro LED TV market.
