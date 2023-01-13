JUST IN
Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles to get new power mode options
Global cyberattacks rise 38% with healthcare most targeted in India: Report
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra likely to feature 150x zoom camera: Report
Reliance Jio partners with Gamestream to launch JioGamesCloud: Details here
Apple launches tool to allow customisation of information for businesses
Microsoft 365's new consumer tier to get 100GB of storage at $1.99: Report
Meta Quest introduces new feature to allow real-time heart rate tracking
5G on Pixel: How-to enrol for Android beta releases for Google smartphones
NoiseFit Twist smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung unveils new PC SSD for improved computing, gaming performance

The new SSD will soon be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities in M.2 form factor

Topics
Samsung | data storage technology | Data storage

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung 'PM9C1a' SSD
Samsung 'PM9C1a' SSD

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new high-performance solid-state drive (SSD) that will provide improved computing and gaming performance in PCs and laptops.

The 'PM9C1a' is integrated with a new controller based on the tech giant's cutting-edge 5-nanometer (nm) process and the company's 7th-generation V-NAND technology, Samsung said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The new SSD will soon be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities in M.2 form factor (22mm x 30mm, 22mm x 42mm, 22mm x 80mm).

"Our new PM9C1a SSD will deliver a robust combination of superior performance, greater power efficiency and increased security, which are the qualities that matter most to PC users," said Yong Ho Song, executive vice president of Memory Solution Product & Development, Samsung Electronics.

"We are committed to creating storage that satisfies the diverse and changing market requirements as we continue to advance innovation in the PC SSD space," Song added.

The new storage drive offers a "1.6x faster sequential read speed and a 1.8x faster sequential write speed."

It also offers up to 70 per cent more power efficiency per watt than its predecessor which means that it can handle the same amount of tasks using significantly less power.

Moreover, the new SSD features powerful security.

"The SSD supports the Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) security standard created by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a global organisation that develops open standards for computing security," the tech giant said.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU