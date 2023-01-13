Samsung unveils new PC SSD for improved computing, gaming performance

Electronics has unveiled its new high-performance solid-state drive (SSD) that will provide improved computing and gaming performance in PCs and laptops.

The 'PM9C1a' is integrated with a new controller based on the tech giant's cutting-edge 5-nanometer (nm) process and the company's 7th-generation V-NAND technology, said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The new SSD will soon be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities in M.2 form factor (22mm x 30mm, 22mm x 42mm, 22mm x 80mm).

"Our new PM9C1a SSD will deliver a robust combination of superior performance, greater power efficiency and increased security, which are the qualities that matter most to PC users," said Yong Ho Song, executive vice president of Memory Solution Product & Development, Electronics.

"We are committed to creating storage that satisfies the diverse and changing market requirements as we continue to advance innovation in the PC SSD space," Song added.

The new storage drive offers a "1.6x faster sequential read speed and a 1.8x faster sequential write speed."

It also offers up to 70 per cent more power efficiency per watt than its predecessor which means that it can handle the same amount of tasks using significantly less power.

Moreover, the new SSD features powerful security.

"The SSD supports the Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) security standard created by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a global organisation that develops open standards for computing security," the tech giant said.

