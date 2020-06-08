Sony launches wireless sports headphones WI-SP510 in India for Rs 4,990

on Monday launched new wireless sports WI-SP510 for Rs 4,990 in India.

It features IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat during intense workout session without any disruptions.

Dedicated to deliver extra bass for sports enthusiasts, the neckband offer quick charge and arc support.

"For a job that requires you to take a lot of calls, you should consider a dedicated wireless headphone - WI-SP510 - for 15-hour-long battery life for all day calls and thanks to very lightweight, wearing it is also stress-free," the company said in a statement.

The deice sports built-in Google Assistant. One can manage day, enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, set reminders and more just by asking the voice assistant.

The device is available across retail stores and other retail and e-commerce platforms.





Features:

Wireless for casual and daily usage especially for work from home

Splash-proof, sweat-proof and washable with an IPX5 rating

Up to 15 Hours of battery life with 1 hour play back on 10 minutes quick charge

Lightweight design with secure fitting with Arc Supporters and magnetic housing for tangle-free listening

Built-In Mic for Hands free calling with HD voice

Supports Google Assistant for voice access to music, information and more

12mm driver unit offers clear sound quality

