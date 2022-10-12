JUST IN
Several Facebook users complain losing followers due to unknown reason
Yahoo Mail app for iOS, Android smartphones gets new features: Details here
Samsung to enable 5G on supported smartphones via OTA by mid November
Apple may unveil its iPad Pro with new Hybrid OLED displays in 2024
Customisable 5-band equaliser feature arrives on Google Pixel Buds Pro
Microsoft discloses 85 vulnerabilities, no fix for exchange server bugs
Twitter asks users to verify birthdate to watch sensitive content
Meta launches metaverse-ready VR headset Quest Pro at $1500: What's new
Wysa to Develop Hindi Version of World's Most Popular Mental Health App
Apple introduces 'Ask Apple' to connect developers to experts for insights
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Yahoo Mail app for iOS, Android smartphones gets new features: Details here
Business Standard

Zuckerberg loses over 119 mn followers on Facebook, less than 10k left now

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which has brought down his follower count to below 10,000

Topics
Facebook | Mark Zuckerberg | Metaverse

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Facebook (Photo: Bloomberg)

Several users of Meta's Facebook are complaining losing majority of their followers on the social media platform due to unknown reasons.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which has brought down his follower count to below 10,000.

"Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy," exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen tweeted.

When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 13:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU