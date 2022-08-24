Snap agrees to pay $35 mn over illegal user data collection in US

-
ALSO READ
Snapchat+ reach 1 mn subscribers, users can now get noticed by celebrities
Snapchat planning to lay off employees after disappointing Q2CY22 numbers
At 33.2 cr users, Snapchat growing faster than Facebook, Twitter
After 'substantial' new hiring cuts, Snapchat planning to sack workers
Snapchat to pay musicians up to $100K/month for top-performing songs
-
Snap, the parent company of photo-sharing platform Snapchat, has reached a $35 million settlement with the state of Illinois in the US in a class-action lawsuit over illegal user data collection.
The lawsuit alleged that Snapchat's filters and lenses violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).
The company stored "biometric data without users' consent," reports Chicago Tribune.
People who used lenses and filters between November 17, 2015, and till today are eligible for a cut of the settlement, "estimated to be between $58 and $117," the report said late on Tuesday.
The state law requires companies to tell people in writing why their biometric data is being collected and how long it will be kept.
A company spokesperson, however, said that Snapchat lenses "do not collect biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person, or engage in facial identification."
"While we are confident that Lenses do not violate BIPA, out of an abundance of caution and as a testament to our commitment to user privacy, earlier this year we rolled out an in-app consent notice for Snapchatters in Illinois," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, a federal judge in Illinois on Tuesday approved a $92 million class-action lawsuit settlement between Chinese short-form video app TikTok and users of the platform.
The lawsuit was filed over claims that TikTok violated both federal law and Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act.
In June, Google agreed to pay out $100 million over a face grouping feature in Google Photos, which allegedly violated BIPA.
In 2021, Facebook agreed to pay $650 million to settle a similar BIPA class action lawsuit.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU