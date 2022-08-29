Snapchat launches dual camera to capture multiple shots at a time

-
ALSO READ
Snapchat planning to lay off employees after disappointing Q2CY22 numbers
Snapchat makes chat, video calling available for first time on web
At 33.2 cr users, Snapchat growing faster than Facebook, Twitter
Snap shares fall after cutting forecast, shock spreads to rivals
Snapchat+ reach 1 mn subscribers, users can now get noticed by celebrities
-
Snapchat on Monday introduced dual camera feature for Snapchatters to capture multiple perspectives and themes at the same time.
The dual camera feature has four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout.
Snapchatters can also add beloved Snapchat creative tools, including music, Stickers and Lenses, said the company.
"Dual Camera will be available globally on iOS today, with Android support in the coming months," said Snap, the parent company of Snapchat.
This is how it works. Open your Snapchat and you'll see a new icon in the camera toolbar.
With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective.
"Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory," said the company.
Snap also has a reward programme for Spotlight creators in which it makes available millions of dollars to eligible Snapchatters who create the top Spotlight Snaps.
"Share what you make with Dual Camera on Spotlight, or if inspiration strikes quickly, create a Snap or Story," said the company.
Snap this month announced that its premium service Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers and the platform has begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU