Neuralink may not be used by 'normal people' in next few years: Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Elon Musk's Neuralink is unlikely to be widely used for 10 to 15 years since "normal people" will not want to have immature technology implanted in their brains.
Speaking to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Zuckerberg joked that he believes "normal people" would probably not want a Neuralink implant until the technology is mature, reports Teslarati.
"Normal people, I think, in the next 10 or 15 years are probably not going to want to get something just installed in their brain for fun," Zuckerberg was quoted as saying.
"You want the mature version of that, not the one where it's gonna get a lot better next year, and you need to get your brain implant upgraded every year," he added.
The Meta CEO admitted that the tech giant is researching neural interface tech as part of the company's push into the metaverse.
Zuckerberg also noted that Meta is focusing on innovations that can receive signals from the brain but do not send any information back to it.
Later, he said that companies like Neuralink, which is developing a device that can be implanted into people's skulls, is taking neural technology "super far-off".
Neuralink's implant is designed to record and stimulate brain activity, which Musk has stated could help people address conditions such as obesity.
--IANS
vc/vd
