JUST IN
WhatsApp brings dual panel interface for tablets running Android
Meta launches new feature, users can create FB Reels of up to 90 seconds
ChatGPT cleared Google interviews but could not clear UPSC exam: Report
Microsoft testing volume mixer for Windows 11; to help audio customisation
Chatbot firms in India to generate over 20% of digital customers' revenue
Apple blocks email app BlueMail that uses ChatGPT technology; know why here
Musk led Twittter expands Blue services to 20 more European countries
US FDA rejected Musk-run Neuralink's bid to implant chip in human brain
We're building next-gen AI to become a global powerhouse: Chandrasekhar
Indian short-form video market to reach up to $12 bn by 2030: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro may not feature 2 buttons for volume control
icon-arrow-left
Amazon reveals Prime Gaming's free titles for 'March 2023' lineup
Business Standard

Streaming platform YouTube Music gives update on 'Listening Room' programme

Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music has provided an update on its 'Listening Room' programme, for which the company opened and then quickly closed applications in January.

Topics
YouTube India | YouTuber

IANS  |  San Francisco 

youtube
Youtube

Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music has provided an update on its 'Listening Room' programme, for which the company opened and then quickly closed applications in January.

Listening Room offers users early access to new YouTube Music features and concepts, and also provides an opportunity to leave feedback via a Discord group, reports 9To5Google.

After opening the applications, the company stopped accepting submissions after nearly 24 hours "due to an overwhelming response".

However, now, the platform sent an email to users who had applied and didna¿t get in.

"We received an unexpected, huge volume of applications, and unfortunately, we're only able to support a small number of people in this group," the company wrote in the email.

"We won't be able to invite you into the YouTube Music Listening Room this round. If we are able to expand this program in the future, we will reach out to let you know about the opportunity," it added.

The requirements to be selected for the programme included -- user needs to be a music lover, use YouTube Music as their primary music streaming service for a year, give regular feedback through conversations and polls on Discord, and agree to NOT share any information, i.e., taking screenshots, pictures, or recordings of conversations or early features with anyone outside of the Discord group.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YouTube India

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 15:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU