JUST IN
WhatsApp brings dual panel interface for tablets running Android
Meta launches new feature, users can create FB Reels of up to 90 seconds
ChatGPT cleared Google interviews but could not clear UPSC exam: Report
Microsoft testing volume mixer for Windows 11; to help audio customisation
Chatbot firms in India to generate over 20% of digital customers' revenue
Apple blocks email app BlueMail that uses ChatGPT technology; know why here
Musk led Twittter expands Blue services to 20 more European countries
US FDA rejected Musk-run Neuralink's bid to implant chip in human brain
We're building next-gen AI to become a global powerhouse: Chandrasekhar
Indian short-form video market to reach up to $12 bn by 2030: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp brings dual panel interface for tablets running Android
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro may not feature 2 buttons for volume control

It was also rumoured that the tech giant will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models

Topics
Apple TV | Apple iPhone | iPhone

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will reportedly not feature two buttons for volume control.

Leaked drawings of the upcoming smartphone show that the regular two volume buttons will be replaced by a single long one, reports AppleInsider.

It will likely give the iPhone 15 Pro greater water and dust resistance because the solid-state button needs a much smaller hole in the frame to work.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be released in September this year, and will likely feature curved titanium sides and an EU-enforced USB-C charging port, the report said.

It was also rumoured that the tech giant will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro models come equipped with 6GB of RAM.

However, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are expected to remain at 6GB of RAM, but might be upgraded to faster RAM.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple TV

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 15:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU