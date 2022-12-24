JUST IN
Business Standard

YouTube Music testing live lyrics with newer Casting UI, says report

Instead of album artwork, song name and artist being centred on the screen, they were on the right with left-aligned text

Topics
YouTube | music apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

YouTube music
Photo: Bloomberg

Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music is reportedly testing 'live lyrics' feature with a tweaked Casting user interface (UI).

Some users have already received the new feature, reports 9To5Google.

A Reddit user noticed a new UI while casting YouTube Music from an Android phone to a Chromecast Ultra,

Instead of album artwork, song name and artist being centred on the screen, they were on the right with left-aligned text.

"This makes way for live lyrics that scroll with the current verse highlighted in white. The background remains a blurred version of the artwork," the report said.

As the song ends, users would see a "list of credited songwriters".

Last week, it was reported that YouTube Music might soon allow users the ability to create a custom radio.

Currently, it allows users to customise their current queue by familiarity, genre, mood, energy level, and more directly from the Now Playing screen.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 14:21 IST

