JUST IN
Digital lending may surpass traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030
Jabra Elite 5 review: Good for calls, music, and everything in between
Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000
Apple facing obstacles in move to boost India manufacturing, says report
Saregama brings back the old world charm with a collection of vinyls
Now track periods right from wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch
Apple releases fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition goes on sale at 12 pm: Price and specs
Online smartphone sales cross offline numbers for first time ever in 2022
Samsung OneUI 5.1 update rolling out for Z Flip4, Fold4 and S22 line-up
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Digital lending may surpass traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Super apps to help conversational commerce market reach $135 bn by 2027

As super apps slowly become a reality, the global spend via conversational commerce will reach $135 billion by 2027, rising from $39 billion in 2023, a report showed on Tuesday.

Topics
Tata Global | IT sector | WeChat

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Tata Group, launched its all-in-one app Tata Neu on Wednesday
The Tata Group, launched its all-in-one app Tata Neu on Wednesday

As super apps slowly become a reality, the global spend via conversational commerce will reach $135 billion by 2027, rising from $39 billion in 2023, a report showed on Tuesday.

In 2027, 47 per cent of spend will be attributable to OTT-based channels, including WhatsApp and WeChat.

"Specifically, as superapps increasingly provide multiple services within a single interface, including payments, commerce and messaging, greater engaging commerce interactions will be orchestrated," according to Juniper Research.

The Asia-Pacific region will account for 75 per cent of total spend over conversational commerce channels in 2027.

This will be driven by country-specific apps such as WeChat, LINE and KakaoTalk embedding in-house payment solutions.

The research identified that the versatility of these apps, which combine features from WhatsApp, Twitter, PayPal and Uber, will be key to developing a strong digital marketplace; offering an improved user experience.

"As the development of 'superapps' will create a new ecosystem for business messaging, communication service providers must ensure that they have strong, proactive partnerships with the most popular superapps to maximise their role in the conversational commerce value chain," said research author Elisha Sudlow-Poole.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Global

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU