Twitter adds Covid-19 vaccine information prompt in users' timelines

-
ALSO READ
Facebook, Instagram face another global outage in less than a month
6.1 million Indians among over 533 million users suffer Facebook data leak
Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
Govt asks Twitter, other social platforms to remove 'misleading' Covid posts
Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits
-
Twitter has added a new prompt in the timelines of users to help them get correct vaccination information in their respective countries including India.
The new prompt appears at the top of users' Twitter feeds for both iOS and Android users.
"As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country," Twitter said in a tweet on Monday.
"This week you'll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts," the company added.
Clicking on the link will take you to the information page prepared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India, and organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US.
Facebook has recently added state-by-state vaccination information to its News Feed for US users.
In an effort to help 50 million people get Covid-19 vaccines, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month announced new tools, along with expanding efforts to address Covid-19 vaccine misinformation by adding labels to Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the vaccines.
One of the new tools announced by the company shows you when and where you can get vaccinated, and gives you a link to make an appointment in the US.
--IANS
na/
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU