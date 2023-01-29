JUST IN
Twitter removes option to send direct message on Android, iOS: Report

It is difficult to figure out whether this was done on purpose by the platform given the way the service is now run

Topics
Twitter | Android | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has removed the option to send a direct message to another account directly from a profile page on Android and iOS applications, many users reported.

The "DM" button, which usually appears next to the follow and notification buttons, has disappeared without any replacement, reported 9To5Google.

This seems to be the situation for all Twitter accounts and is probably just a small bug.

It is difficult to figure out whether this was done on purpose by the platform given the way the service is now run.

In the meantime, users can still send a direct message by looking up the desired account in the messages tab, the report said.

Last week, Twitter Boss Elon Musk had announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Musk also announced that the upcoming update of the platform will make it less mandatory for users to use the "For You" algorithmic timeline.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 11:45 IST

