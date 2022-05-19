Twitter rolls out ability for creators to host Super Follows-only Spaces

-
Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that it's rolling out Super Follows-only Spaces. Creators who offer Super Follows subscriptions can now host Spaces exclusively for their subscribers.
The social media giant said this new option will give creators a way to "offer an extra layer of conversation to their biggest supporters," reports TechCrunch.
Subscribers globally on iOS and Android will be able to join and request to speak in Super Follows-only Spaces, whereas subscribers on Twitter's web platform can join and listen, but will not have the option to request to speak.
Creators can start a Super Follows-only Space by selecting the "Only Super Followers can join" button when starting a new Space.
Users who are not Super Following a creator will still see the Space but won't be able to access it unless they subscribe.
As per the report, it is worth noting that the new Super Follow-only option for Spaces is not the only way for creators to hold exclusive Spaces. For example, Twitter launched its Ticketed Spaces feature last year to allow creators to set a price for users to listen in on a Space.
Creators can set their ticket price anywhere between $1 and $999 and can also limit how many tickets are sold.
Super Follows, which was first revealed in February 2021, allows users to subscribe to accounts they like for a monthly subscription fee in exchange for exclusive content.
