Google announces innovation challenge for news publishers in Asia Pacific

-
ALSO READ
For the masses: Google parent Alphabet offers 20-for-1 stock split
Big YouTube miss yanks down Alphabet earnings and revenue
Google parent Alphabet seeks more investors in 20-for-1 stock split
Google to pay $90 million to settle lawsuit with app developers
Google machine learning can help discover new antibodies, enzymes, foods
-
Google has announced the third Asia Pacific Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge, as part of its ongoing commitment to support the news industry around the world, including India.
Previous rounds of the Innovation Challenge supported more than 30 publishers across the Asia Pacific to develop sustainable business models by diversifying revenue streams and increasing audience engagement, the company said in a statement.
"Applications are open to news organisations of all sizes for projects that focus on innovation in the news industry," said Nic Hopkins, who is news ecosystem and programmes lead for Google Asia Pacific.
The Asia Pacific GNI Innovation Challenge is open to news organisations of all sizes that aim to produce original journalism and whose projects focus on innovation to create a more sustainable and diverse news sector.
The company said that the projects will be evaluated against several criteria, including impact on the news community, innovation, feasibility and a willingness to share knowledge.
"Applications are open until August 23 and can be submitted via our website in English, Bengali, Chinese (traditional), Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean or Thai," said Hopkins.
Since 2018, the GNI Innovation Challenges has funded over 200 projects in 47 countries globally.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU